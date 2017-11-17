Join 20-day anti-violence campaign, says activist

TWENTY days of Human Rights activism aiming to end violence against women and children will be observed from Nov 20 to Dec 12 by the government and partners.

Alison Anis, the senior projects and communications officer of the Family and Sexual Violence Action Committee, announced this in Port Moresby on Wednesday.

The session was attended by public servants and non-government organisations.

Anis said the aim was to engage everyone in activism and awareness including civil society, the private sector, government and NGOs to end violence against women and children.

She encouraged stakeholders to participate by identifying and targeting lead agencies on activities during that period.

“You could participate within your community, or work” she said.

The days to be observed are the Universal Children’s Day on Nov 20, International Day of the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Nov 25, International Women’s Human Rights Defenders Day on Nov 29, World AIDS Day on Dec 1, People Living with Disabilities Day on Dec 3, International Volunteer Day on Dec 5, Anti-Corruption Day on Dec 9 and the International Human Rights Day on Dec 10.

