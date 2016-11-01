Joint disciplined forces plan Apec security

REPRESENTATIVES of the disciplined forces in Australia and PNG are meeting in Port Moresby to make plans on providing a safe and secure Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Leaders’ Summit in 2018.

Assistant Police Commissioner Naua Vanuawaru opened the week-long conference for the joint task force at the Stanley Hotel and Suites yesterday.

The conference has been jointly organised by the PNG constabulary and the Australian Federal Police and funded by the Australian Army under the Defence Cooperation Programme.

It includes 20 PNG Government agencies.

The purpose is to develop an inter-agency development and co-operation strategy to deliver a safe and secure Apec 2018. Members of the Papua New Guinea and Australian disciplined forces will also attend Exercise Long Reach this week to enhance interagency command arrangements necessary for managing high profile security events such as Apec 2018.

“This particular exercise will focus on building the joint task force headquarters structure, command, control, coordination and communication requirements for the execution of security operations during Apec,” he said.

He said Exercise Long Reach 2016 intends to assist JTF members and stakeholders to facilitate local solution to Apec planning and requirements, relying on effective and meaningful cooperation between all agencies involved to deliver a safe and secure and successful Apec 2018.

Lieutenant-Colonel Campbell Paine said part of its responsibilities would be to promote Port Moresby and the country as a secure destination for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2018.

Related