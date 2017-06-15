Joint forces start election operations

THE joint forces started their election security operations at the Eastern End of the Highlands region yesterday.

Eastern End divisional police commander Nema Mondia told The National that some security officers were deployed to Jiwaka and Chimbu and some remained in Western Highlands.

He said the armed response units would remain there to help carry out awareness, random roadblocks and checks and raid high-risk areas were firearms were building up.

He said that some Defence Force personnel and mobile squads were yet to arrive from Port Moresby.

Mondia said policemen and women accompanying polling teams were moving to Chimbu.

Meanwhile, police security operations in Eastern Highlands have been beefed up with the deployment of mobile squad units from Lae and Port Moresby

Disciplinary forces have been deployed to different parts of the country to monitor the election and to address election-related issues.

People have been urged to ensure a safe and trouble-free election. Polling will start on June 24 and end on July 8. Return of writs is on July 24.

