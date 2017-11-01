Joint forces training a big high for Baki

By LARRY ANDREW

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki says being part of the joint forces is a step in the right direction as they have a joint training programme.

Baki is pleased that the PNG Defence Force has taken the lead in ensuring that the environment for training is conducive.

“This is the start. We’ve got a junior cadet intake and we will be taking another intake that is coming inside. The JFA (Joint Forces Academy) will be an avenue now to get cadets directly into graduate cadets while we also have a management programme in Bomana,” he said last Friday.

“I am proud that we have graduated four cadets out of five. We’ve got two women and also two men among the group. I have re-introduced the rank of sub inspector back into the constabulary.

“You have the young graduates wearing the rank so they can start learning to do the work from the bottom up to the ranks and once they reach inspector or chief inspector, they are very well accustomed and prepared for the job.”

Baki said it was a milestone for the constabulary for being part of the joint forces and for him to see cadets graduating was highly satisfying. “I am very satisfied that in my term as commissioner we’ve established the joint forces college,” he said.

The four police cadets who graduated were George Gim, Rachael Magautu, Trueesar Tewi and Dickson Kang.

