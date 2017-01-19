Joint report on landslide to be submitted

CHIMBU administrator Joe Kunda says, a joint assessment report on the landslide at the Guo section of the Highlands Highway in Chimbu will be submitted to the National Disaster Centre.

Kunda told The National yesterday that disaster officers have already done an assessment report together with the Works Department and it would be submitted to the NDC.

“Our officers had actually done an assessment on the landslides, compiling the report and I think it’s all complete,” Kunda said.

“What we want is to do it collectively together with Works Department and present it to the National Disaster Office.

He said the Works Department always wanted to emphasise the 40 metre corridor at all times and it was not their (government) responsibility.

“This is okay because the legislation allows for it. But again it is a disaster whether it’s caused as a result of the road being constructed at the first place or has to do with nature.

“Every time we have disasters, it’s important that we must continue to provide help,” Kunda said.

He said due to the current circumstance with accounts just opened and the financial crisis, the government could not provide direct assistance, but would work with stakeholders to facilitate support for affected people.

“Assessment reports are being compiled and will be submitted.

“We want to do a joint submission compiled by the provincial administration and the Works Department so in that way we help the people.

“They don’t have to unnecessarily pressure the Works Department.

“We are going to treat it as a natural disaster,” Kunda said.

National Disaster Centre Acting Director Martin Mose said they were ready to assist people affected but awaiting an assessment report on the disaster to ascertain the damages and costs to assist.

