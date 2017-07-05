What a joke for EC to give a positive update

WHAT a total joke for Patilias Gamato to give a “positive” update on the 2017 national election?

There are evidence of total chaos around the nation of sheer frustrations by eligible voters being left out on the common roll, ballot boxes being hijacked or vandalised, punches being exchanged and so forth.

He should concede “unpreparedness” as a factor and resign honorably and ask the governor-general to declare election 2017 null and void.

Bob

Ramu Valley, Via Email

