Be jolly, be merry but not noisy

I AM thankful that the NCD Met Supt Benjamin Turi has warned people drinking alcohol to be sensible and not infringe on the rights of others.

It is about time, political leaders also be serious to stop this kind of careless attitude of people drinking and driving, as well as disturbing the peace and order in our suburbs.

They must come up with better laws to make our suburbs free from people who are turning their residences into some sort of nightclubs.

We must not allow this never-care attitude of some drinking people who like to drink from 9pm until daybreak in residential areas with their boom boxes going on full blast.

This kind of celebration must stop because it is infringing on the rights of others who want to have a good night’s rest to attend to tasks or go to work at sunrise.

There are too many of such parties being hosted in residential areas until the early hours of the morning.

That is not right.

I would like MPs to work to devise bills that may criminalise such acts.

It is criminal because such acts steal people’s time. And we all know that time is money.

People who are disturbed by drinking people go to work the day later with bad headaches without having the good night’s sleep.

As a result, they only give 60 per cent or so of their concentration and effort at the workplace.

Consequently, their firm or organisation is robbed off 40 per cent of the staff’s effort due to the staff’s below-par performance at the workplace as a result of the disturbance and noise caused by a group of drinking people next door.

Such behaviour is really a part of narcissism – people being caught up with their own ego and not caring whether their pleasure has caused someone some pain.

It would be nice too if Turi or some magistrate can inform the nation if narcissists of this sort can be slapped with a charge and appear in court for being a nuisance in the neighbourhood.

Homes are supposed to be homes not nightclubs.

People who want loud noises, while celebrating, ought to spend their time and money in the nightclubs until daybreak.

By doing that, they would avoid causing disturbances for people who want a good night’s rest.

Even the volume of boom boxes in homes must be turned down so that people do not disturb neighbours who may dislike the kind of music they prefer – some of which are composed of more noise than music.

Pro Peace and Order

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...