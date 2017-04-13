Joseph takes over PNA chairmanship

THE annual Parties to the Nauru Agreement officials meeting began on Monday in Majuro, Marshall Islands with a change in its chairmanship.

Kiribati’s principal fisheries officer Aketa Taanga handed over to Marshall Islands Marine Resources Authority director Glen Joseph.

Taanga said 2016 was a successful year for PNA with the implementation of the Vessel Day Scheme, signing of the fishing treaty with the United States, increasing industry interest in the PNA-Marine Stewardship Council sustainably caught tuna programme.

“These were made possible because the parties face challenges together,” Taanga said.

“Even with our differences, working together is what moves us forward.”

She said the ongoing challenge for PNA is to add value to the success of the VDS. There are other ways to provide us with more benefits”.

Officials from Papua New Guinea and other PNA members are attending.

PNA chief executive officer Ludwig Kumoru said adding value to increase benefits from the fishery to island parties was a top priority.

“This is why PNA is supporting tuna canning trainings in our member nations to encourage island entrepreneurs to take up new opportunities for creating jobs and income,” Kumoru said.

“This cooperation is why PNA has been successful in implementing the VDS.

“Now we need to look at next steps by value adding to the industry to benefit our domestic economies

Like this: Like Loading...