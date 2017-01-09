Journalism standard falling, says O’Neill

By MALUM NALU

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has lamented falling standards of journalism in Papua New Guinea.

He said this at the funeral service of journalist, political columnist, former Gulf provincial secretary and political adviser Susuve Laumaea on Friday.

The service was attended by family and relatives, members of the media fraternity, colleagues of Laumaea in the Prime Minister’s Office and friends.

O’Neill said Laumaea, 59, from Uritai village in Gulf, was someone he had known for nearly 30 years.

He passed away just before Christmas.

“One of the many talents that he had was of course communications,” O’Neill said at the Rev Sione Kami Memorial Church in Gordon, NCD.

“He was a great writer and the standards he has set in journalism in this country are beyond a lot of the writing we have today.

“His writing was always fair, factual and always well researched, and that is how Susuve and many others have touched lives during that era.

“Susuve was well regarded by his readers throughout the country.

“All the years that he had spent at Post-Courier and Sunday Chronicle, and the other newspapers and media outlets in the country, clearly show the following that journalists the caliber of Susuve and others had in the country.

“Communicating with other people is a special skill, and trying to ensure that the story you are telling is not only going to be fair, but also factual.

“We were very proud to have him as a member of our team in Government.

“I know that many of my colleagues who are in their electorates throughout the country, and of course many of his workmates, will share with me that Susuve was a very strong contributor to many of the policies that we have developed in the country.”

O’Neill said the experience and knowledge that Laumaea gained in the communications industry and in the public service had help a lot in his work with the Government. “I want to thank Susuve and his family on behalf of the Government and the people of this great nation,” he said.

