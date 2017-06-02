Journalist aims to address settlement issues

By LUKE KAMA

JOURNALIST Albert Kamani is one of the 38 candidates contesting the Moresby North-West open seat in the National Capital District.

He is contesting under new party, the Paradise Kingdom Party (PKP), and said his focus would be on trying to convert settlements in the Moresby North-West electorate into suburbs and youth empowerment.

“Moresby North West despite being an electorate in the capital city has been deprived of basic services for the last 40 years,” Kamani said. “I have lived in Morata Four for some decades and basic services like water supply are hardly reaching the people.

“I feel we really need a change in the leadership – leadership that focuses on addressing simple issues at household level like providing access to water supply services, facilitating settlers to obtain titles to land and better homes through investments and resources in converting settlements to suburbs.

“That kind of leadership we need, and I am putting my hand up with 37 candidates to be the liberator for Moresby North West.” Kamani, a freelance journalist who used to work for The National and other publications, said youth empowerment in the electorate was lacking.

“We need to give prominence to youth empowerment and development in such a municipal electorate because opportunities are available for skill development,” he said.

“We have technical and vocational training institutions here and it only requires vision to empower and drive our youths forward and I am optimistic this can happen.”

