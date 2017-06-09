The journey of many steps

By REBECCA KUKU

THE highlands of Papua New Guinea boasts beautiful scenery with high mountains that are encased in natural forest and broken in some places by fast flowing rivers. As you drive through this colder part of the country, wildflowers straddle the sides of the road with their vivid colours.

Blessed with rich soil, most fruits and vegetables that grow in a cooler climate flourishes there – from cabbages to strawberries.

While this story is true for most parts of the highlands, there is one place in Southern Highlands that is an exception.

The district called Ialibu, which has a flourishing government station, is too cold for much to come out of its soil.

Sweet potato and a green leafy vegetable known locally as rani are among the few garden crops that manage to grow there. Without the oil and gas fields that their wantoks in Kutubu enjoy, the people of Ialibu rely on good education as a means towards a good life.

Knowing and coming to terms with the fact that they don’t have much in the way of natural resources, the people have strongly latched on to the idea of developing their human resources and since the early ’70s have made sure that their children’s education is a priority.

Children growing up in Ialibu in the ’70s would have had to wake up very early and battle with the cold morning air for the walk to their primary school (at Ialibu station) 4km away.

This is the story of a man who grew up during that time, and vowed that he would make a difference for his people by building a school at his village.

Philip Kapu was born in a small village in in Kepik Council Ward 2 area of Ialibu.

When he was of school age, he and his brothers and sisters, cousins, and other children from adjoining villages would go to the government station to attend class.

“Sometimes it was too cold, sometimes the place would be misted over and you could hardly see, but on we would go.

“In the early 70s and 80s our people from Kewabi and Ialibu urban region walked from their homes to Hela to be educated. Even in the ’90’s we still walked to the Ialibu Station to attend classes.”

“Having a school in our community was only a dream, I didn’t want my little brothers and sisters or my children to wake up early in the morning and walk in the cold weather for miles just to attend school.”

Philip was accepted at the Madang Teacher’s College after completing grade 12.

After graduating he returned to his village and started the long journey of establishing a school in his community with the support of local businessman Raphael Noipo.

With endorsement from the education department, Karanas Primary School was established in 2001 with the help and support of the community, other local business organisations, and donors.”

Philip, who is now the head teacher of Karanas, says growing up in the cold mountains of Ialibu is difficult, especially for a young, school-aged child.

“We have over 363 students who come here from more than 10 villages.”

The school has three permanent double classrooms. Another semi-permanent double storey building houses seven classrooms and a library.

“Though the school has answered many prayers and provides a doorstep service of educating young ones from the nearby communities, it is still a work in progress.”

Four years ago, the school’s first grade 8 students graduated, with all 36 of them getting a place at Ialibu Secondary School to do grade 9.

“It is challenging at times, to keep the school going and (I’m) trying my best to ensure that the school has all needs and requires to function.”

“Seeing all my grade 8 students getting a place in high school has been very satisfying,” Kapu said.

Karanas Primary School is situated along the main Kagua-Erave highway in the Kewabi LLG of Ialibu district.

It serves children from Kewabi LLG and Ialibu Urban LLG.

