Journo dies hours before O’Neill meet

A JOURNALIST who was to have hosted Prime Minister Peter O’Neill on the FM100 Talkback Show yesterday passed away hours earlier.

Co-host Douglas Dimagi had to step in for the late Bonner Tito to host the show when O’Neill arrived at the studio.

O’Neill said he heard the news of Tito’s death when he was driving into the FM100 studio.

“Let me extend my sincere sympathies to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and all the staff at Kalang and FM100,” he said.

“We are very sad that we’ve lost another broadcaster, journalist and media personality in the country.”

Tito, FM100 business operations manager and talkback show host, died on Wednesday night.

He worked previously at the National Broadcasting Corporation, Post-Courier and public relations before joining FM100. O’Neill yesterday talked and answered questions from callers for two hours on various issues affecting the country, according to chief executive officer John Mong.

Mong said staff were stunned by the sudden passing of Tito who was in his late 40s.

