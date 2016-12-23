joy-to-the-world

By REV SEIK PITOI

OUR girls were aged about 3 and 5 years respectively. It was Christmas Eve 1996 and we were wrapping gifts in our room for their grandparents and cousins.

This was in our family house in the village called “Shalom Lodge”, built over the sea and between the mangroves.

The refreshing sea breeze blew into the house as the radio played all the familiar Christmas carols and popular local Christmas songs.

Outside, on the large veranda, kids played around while the adults chatted and laughed as they caught up on the latest stories. Many had been away for a year or more, and the homecoming for Christmas was the opportunity to meet with family and take a break.

Meanwhile, steak and sausages sizzled on the barbie for the village folk, while dad’s latest catch of fish smoked over the fire for us ‘city dwellers’ to enjoy. It really was a pleasant reunion time for everyone.

On Christmas morning, our girls woke up early, donned their Santa hats and like little elves, scurried over to where their grandparents and cousins lay, placing gifts near their heads. Everyone woke up with gifts at their sides and joined in giving of their gifts as well. The words, “Merry Christmas” filled the morning air. Christmas Day in the village was always exciting. That year, they divided the village into two, with one group of clans feeding the other group during Christmas, and the other lot reciprocating during New Year.

An interesting practice during the feeding was called, “hedomu”, where curried egg, curried rice and bully beef, and “bariva” (sago in coconut oil) would be fed directly into the mouths of the people. You had to make sure you had a bottle of water handy when you went for breakfast or you would breathe fire like a dragon! Apart from minor incidences, the celebrations were always thoroughly enjoyed.

Twenty years later, it is not quite the same. Many villages are policing liquor consumption because the main event for many villages nowadays seems to be drunken brawls and village-wide fights due to drug and alcohol abuse.

Some families go to the village excited about meeting relatives and relaxing, only to end up in conflict situations.

Even girls and women today find it hard to move around the village when there is a beer party outside nearly every home.

Drunks turn their boom boxes up, blaring loud music into the early hours of the morning, daring anyone to stop them. Some folks come back to the city feeling stressed and tired rather than rested and relaxed as they had wished. Truly, times have changed.

In our family home, time too has moved on. Our girls are now young adults, most of their cousins are married, and their grandparents have been promoted to glory.

My mother was called home on Christmas Day last year. As people wished each other a “Merry Christmas” that morning, I received news that mum had passed on. Why on Christmas Day? Maybe, as God gave His Son on the first Christmas, He chose to take mum home on that Christmas – after seeing her suffer ill health for some years – to be with Him forever.

Mum’s gift that Christmas morning was to slip quietly into the presence of the God she served – and also to meet up with dad who went on nine years earlier.

I reminisced some time ago with my daughters and we laughed as we thought back to those ‘good old’ Christmas days. I even shared stories from my time further back in the 70s and 80s. Yet, it made me think deeply and ask questions. Why have things changed? Why does the proliferation of drugs and alcohol seem uncurbed today? Why is there very little respect for authority, even during Christmas?

I heard on the Lalokau FM station about their initiative to promote this festive season to be “a violent free” Christmas. Their desire is to see Christmas being celebrated without violence and trouble. That is an excellent initiative.

Many other responsible organisations are no doubt doing the same, urging their patrons to show respect for others, exercise control even when taking liquor, and celebrate the season peacefully.

However, I personally believe, in observing the changing trends of the season over the years, that there is one major characteristic that stands out: No fear of God! People have lost the fear and respect they had for God. Life in general for many is lived away from God, where mankind has his own destiny all worked out. Man does not need God.

So what happens at Christmas?

That same attitude is manifested when people take something of great biblical significance like Christmas, remove God from it, and make it a wholly secular celebration.

Jingle bells, Christmas trees, the man in red and white, and the annual office Christmas party have all become trademarks of the season.

Yet, where is the Baby? Where is the Child born this day?

Prophet Isaiah says: “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9: 6 – CEV). That baby, Jesus (Yeshua), is also the Mighty God and Everlasting Father. As such, He deserves His place in our lives, as well as in our celebrations.

This Christmas, can we interrupt our busy programs and include Him? He’s the Reason for the Season.

When the crib is empty and Christ is replaced with an “X”, we have chaos.

Without Christ at the centre, there will be no “peace and goodwill” that the angels sang about (Luke 2: 14).

Similarly, without Christ in our lives, there will be no peace.

What is the solution? Just as Christ was born in a lowly stable on that first Christmas day (Luke 2:16), allow Him to be born in your heart today.

Surrender your whole life to Him and make Him Lord.

As you put CHRIST back into CHRISTmas, you will then be able to respect your fellowmen, regardless of where they come from, and be considerate of others around you.

Then, you too will enjoy your celebrations. May you and your family have a safe and “Christ-centred” Merry Christmas!

Like this: Like Loading...