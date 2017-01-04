JP Morgan penalised for bonds rating

INDONESIA has penalised JPMorgan Chase & Co after the investment bank’s research arm recommended a smaller exposure to the country’s sovereign bonds, a senior finance ministry official said yesterday.

“After we did a comprehensive review, we said no need to use JP Morgan’s services as a primary (bond) dealer and a perception bank,” Suahasil Nazara, the head of the ministry’s fiscal policy office, told Reuters.

A 2006 government decree says a perception bank is one appointed by the finance minister to receive transfers of state revenue not related to imports, including tax, onshore excise and non-tax revenue.

Nazara said the penalty on JPMorgan had already taken effect.

“The decision was taken after JPMorgan issued a note in November downgrading its rating for Indonesian bonds to “underweight” from “overweight,” he said.

The official said the bank’s analysis “did not make sense” because it recommended a “neutral” position for Brazil, a better rating than for Indonesia, despite what he said was a more stable political situation in the Southeast Asian nation.

“We have asked them to clarify their assessment. They’ve explained to us, but we found their argument not credible. It’s not that we think we’re so great, but we look at ourselves and we look at other countries’ economies,” Nazara said.

“Our mindset is, if you’re doing business here in Indonesia, the spirit is to maintain stability. Don’t create unnecessary volatility to create business.” he added.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman said yesterday that it continued to operate its business in Indonesia as usual.

– Reuters

