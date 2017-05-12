Jubilee students donate to medical ship

STUDENTS from the Jubilee Catholic Secondary School’s Social Justice Club donated toiletries to the YWAM Medical Ship on Tuesday.

Club representative Jasmine Aidaboe said they presented 77 toothbrushes, 61 packets of toothpastes and 244 bars of soap to be distributed by medical volunteers on board.

She said in return the students and staff that accompanied the club members were given a tour of the ship.

“The students were intrigued to learn about the operations on board the ship and amazed at the YWAM staff who have the passion to serve the people of PNG,” Aidaboe said.

“The donated toothbrushes and toothpaste will go to the dental and community engagement teams on board the ship who will then give them to the patients and villagers in some of the most rural parts of PNG.”

She said being the first school in Port Moresby to donate to the ship, the club encourages other schools around the country to also donate to the YWAM ship.

“Having started this initiative last year, the club will continue to run campaigns and collect donations within their school on an annual basis and give to the ship.”

