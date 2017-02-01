Judge calls for unity, cooperation in province

By ELIZABETH VUVU

A JUDGE says there is a big gap in understanding and cooperation between the people and police in the administration of justice in East New Britain.

Resident judge Justice Salatiel Lenalia said this on Monday during the opening of the legal year in Kokopo.

He said a recent court-user forum discussed the lack of assistance by rural people for example in the serving of bench warrants.

“This is very true because if we show we are working together, we can reduce reports of domestic violence and sexual abuse of children and mothers,” Lenalia said.

“Our bench warrant list for this year is 260 and it has gone up.

“We must work together and churches have a responsibility to impart to people that a family unit should live in peace and harmony.

“Speakers expressed views during the forum that the justice system makes it difficult for people to live the traditional way of life.

“Because when police come to the village to arrest an offender, village elders are bound by tradition to protect their people even offenders and not hand them over to police, which makes the job of policing even difficult.

“This is very true our customs will make us protect our people even if they are wrong.

“So we are faced with a challenge and we must work together with the police so that we reduce problems in the community for the betterment of our society.”

Lenalia said it was one of the challenges the province would tackle this year and everyone for their understanding to help the police maintain law and order.

