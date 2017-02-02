Judge dismisses manslaughter case against couple

A COUPLE in East New Britain charged with manslaughter of their two children have been acquitted by the Kokopo National Court.

In August 2015, the home of Kelly Boniface and Iapita Vanavana at Bitakapuk village in Toma, Gazelle district, was razed.

They lost their two children, Jenelyne and Thomas Kelly, who were sleeping in the home. The couple were collecting banana leaves in the bush when they were alerted by people that their house was on fire.

Since they were the only people at the crime scene, they were suspected of murdering their children and were charged with manslaughter.

Both pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The state submitted that the two accused were responsible for the death of their children because they were negligent in not managing the which caused the family house to catch fire.

The defendant’s lawyer submitted that the two did nothing to cause the fire and burn the family house there was no evidence that the two could be blamed.

Justice Salatiel Lenalia found that the couple did all they could to put out the fire before they left for the bush.

“I find that the conduct of the two alleged offenders cannot be characterised as grossly careless or reckless and they are dismissed,” he said.

