Judge to get tougher on students guilty of armed robberies

AN increasing number of students are committing armed robberies in Lae and National Court judge Justice Panuel Mogish has warned them that they will get maximum penalties if they are found guilty in his court.

The court heard that students do not care for others when committing such crime and do it for money.

Mogish, during a plea hearing last Wednesday, said courts would be tough if students were found guilty.

“They did not think of their education but were only thinking of stealing from others in order to earn money and other things,” he said.

“The court will not hesitate to send these students found guilty to jail as what they do is wrong and is unbecoming of students.”

Mogish jailed Ezekiel Reuben, of Sairope village, Kokoda in Northern and who was found guilty on one count of armed robbery, for six years.

However, he is to spend a year and two weeks only in prison after four years was suspended, during which time he will be on a good behaviour bond, and a further 11 months and 2 weeks was deducted for time in custody.

