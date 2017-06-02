Judge regards absence of solicitor- general at hearing as disrespectful to court

By DEMAS TIEN

A NATIONAL Court judge was not satisfied with the solicitor-general for failing to make an appearance in court to represent the State in an application for leave for judicial review last month.

Justice Leka Nablu said yesterday that for the solicitor-general to fail to attend at the leave application to assist the court was

“unacceptable and disrespectable” to the court.

The application for leave for judicial review was filed by senior police officers Mathew Damaru and Inspector Joel Simatab, seeking to review a decision by magistrate John Kaumi last year.

Kaimi, in the Waigani Committal Court, dismissed a criminal charge against Sir Bernard Sakora, a senior judge of the National and Supreme Courts.

“It is quite concerning that the solicitor-general does not see this as a case of public importance or interest where the State, as a named defendant, should be represented,” Justice Nablu said.

He indicated that there was no appearance by the State at the time the application for leave was moved on May 18 despite it being aware that the matter was listed for hearing on that day.

She said the State has also showed no interest in representing Damaru and Simatab or responding to their application pursuant to Section 8 of the claims by and against the State Act.

“As a senior State lawyer and one of the senior court officials, the solicitor-general not only represents the interest of the State, he or she has an ethical duty to the court.

“To fail to attend at the leave application and assist the court is

unacceptable and disrespectable to the court.”

Justice Nablu commended lawyer Loani Henao, who is representing Justice Sir Bernard Sakora as the second defendant, for assisting the court in the absence of the State counsel during the hearing of the application for leave.

The court granted leave to Damaru and Simatab to review the decision of Kaumi made on June 7 last year, dismissing a charge of judicial corruption against Justice Sakora.

