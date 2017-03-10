Judge seeks order to dismiss review case

By DEMAS TIEN

A SENIOR judge of the National and Supreme Courts is seeking orders from the National Court in Waigani to dismiss a judicial review case filed against him by the police.

Justice Sir Bernard Sakora, through his lawyer Loani Henao, moved a motion yesterday before Justice Leka Nablu to have the case dismissed because it was an abuse of court process.

The judicial review case was filed by Inspector Joel Simatab and Chief Superintendent Mathew Damaru from the National Fraud and Anti Corruption Directorate challenging a decision made by magistrate John Kaumi at the Waigani Committal Court which dismissed a judicial corruption charge against Sir Bernard on June 7 last year.

Henao submitted that the plaintiffs (Simatab and Damaru) filed the case on June 30, 2016, and they did not take any step in prosecuting the matter since then.

He submitted that the plaintiffs did not file a leave application and they did not provide any explanation for the delay.

Henao said the delay in prosecuting the matter had caused “substantial hardship” to Sir Bernard in carrying out his judicial duties as the judge of the National and Supreme Courts.

He also submitted that the plaintiffs have no standing in filing the case.

Damaru, who appeared before the court, said the delay on the part of the plaintiffs was because they had no lawyer to represent them.

He said their previous lawyer had filed the case and later he was stopped from representing them following an order from the court.

Damaru said the plaintiffs filed the case because they were aggrieved by the decision of the lower court to dismiss the charge against Sir Bernard.

Justice Nablu reserved the court’s ruling.

The committal court dismissed the judicial review charged against Sir Bernard because the plaintiffs did not obtain a direction from the public prosecutor before arresting and charging Sir Bernard.

Magistrate Kaumi ruled that the charge of judicial corruption requires a direction from the public prosecutor before prosecutions could take place.

