Judge sentences guard to 6yrs for killing teen

THE National Court in Madang has sentenced a security guard to six years in jail for killing a 17-year-old boy over the theft of a packet of rice.

Liam Leahy, from Western Highlands, was working with the Guard Dog Security Services when he shot and killed Jeffery Mambox Joro from Gwarawon in Nayudo, Raicoast.

The court heard that Joro was assisting a friend swim from Binnen Point to the Fisheries yard after his friend had allegedly stolen a

packet of rice from a supermarket in town.

Justice David Cannings said Leahy had fired towards where Joro was swimming to stop him from fleeing. But a stray bullet hit him.

Justice Cannings said Leahy had no intention of killing Joro but was only performing his duty by responding to a radio call in regards to a robbery from a supermarket.

The court heard that Leahy’s family had already given K31,000 to Joro’s mother and was willing to assist more.

Leahy is expected to appear in court against next February to present a report on whether his family had met some conditions set by the court especially in assisting Joro’s mother.

The incident happened on Saturday March 19, 2016. The court was told that Joro was trying to help his friend who allegedly stole a packet of rice from a supermarket.

Security guards chased after him to the beach. He started swimming away.

Joro saw his friend running out of breath and jumped in to assist him, and was shot.

