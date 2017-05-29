Judge sets aside lease

By DEMAS TIEN

THERE is no land such as vacant ones, ownerless or waste land in the country and the State cannot deprive customary landowners by converting their land into State land, a senior National and Supreme Court judge says.

Justice Sir Bernard Sakora said the State should follow due processes as prescribed under the Land Act such as purchase agreement or compulsory acquisition to acquire lands.

Sir Bernard made the comments on Friday when setting aside an urban development lease issued to a company by the State over a 85.9-hectare piece of customary land in Port Moresby because the lease was illegal, had irregularities and was non-compliant to statutory requirements.

The land known as portion 2813, Nigibata, Milinch of Granville, Fourmill of Port Moresby in Hohola was customary land owned by the Ogoni Dabunari Incorporated Land Group of Baruni in NCD.

The land, which the State claimed to own, was issued to a firm called Pacific Network Services Limited by the State as a lease without proper consultation and agreements with the customary landowners.

The firm filed an originating summons on Nov 1, 2013, seeking declaratory orders that the piece of land was State land issued to it as a lease, and that it was the legitimate lease holder and legitimate lease developer of the land.

The customary landowners, through their lawyer Abraham Kumbari, argued that they were not consulted or informed of the acquisition of the land by the State.

The court ruled in favour of the customary landowners, saying there was no evidence of the State having acquired the land and that the land was not State land as the State would be entitled to grant leases and other interests in the land.

Kumbari told The National that customary landowners should be careful with their land.

