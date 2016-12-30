Judge slams curator’s action

By TABITHA NERO

IT is unlawful for the public curator to involve the police in administering properties of a deceased person without letters of administration, a National Court judge says.

Justice Allen David made the comments after granting an application filed by Daniel Kapi, the elder brother of the late Brown Kapi, to restrain police interference, until the letters of administration were given.

“This action by the public curator is seen as premature unless evidence shows otherwise,” David said yesterday at the Waigani National Court.

The court heard that the public curator through the police, evicted relatives of the late Brown Kapi living at his property in Hohola, National Capital District.

Daniel Kapi told the court that he was challenging his nieces (daughters of Brown Kapi) in court, for the right to administer the estate of his late brother and that police should not interfere. The Brown Kapi Foundation and the PNG Rehabilitation Centre are on the Hohola property which had been serving the needs of people living with disabilities.

Since Kapi’s death last year, the facilities which are part of his estate have been disputed in court by his siblings and two daughters.

Meanwhile, Benson Tegia, a spokesperson for people living with disabilities said the people living with disabilities were suffering because the service was no longer provided.

Tegia told The National yesterday that he would file court proceedings on behalf of those who receive care from the centre to resolve this issue.

