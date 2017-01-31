Judge tells lawyers to speed up hearing

By ELIZABETH VUVU

A JUDGE has advised lawyers in East New Britain to speed up the hearing of their clients’ cases.

Resident judge Justice Salatiel Lenalia addressed lawyers, police officers and prison officers during the opening of the legal year in Kokopo yesterday.

He said according to Section 37 (3) of the Constitution, a person accused with a crime must be accorded a hearing within reasonable time.

He said ENB’s criminal list as of Jan 25 showed that 91 people were remanded in custody awaiting their court cases while 77 were on bail. Thus 168 were awaiting trial.

“This is a very big figure. I want all lawyers both in public and private practice to take steps to assist in disposing of cases in a timely and reasonable manner to reduce the criminal and civil list in ENB,” he said.

He said there had been a lot of negative news in the media about police and warders brutality on members of the public.

“Please let us take note of the constitutional provisions of the right to be trialled.

Let those people who have committed a criminal offence come to court.

“They are entitled to a fair hearing. It worries me that gender violence is rife in rural and town communities including sexual offences,” he said.

