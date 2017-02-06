Judge warns of using knives during arguments

PEOPLE using knives during arguments must be careful, a National Court judge warned when sentencing an Engan woman to 13 years’ jail onFriday in Waigani.

Julia Henry, 34, and from Laiagam in Wabag, will serve 12 years and five months hard labour after she was convicted of the murder of Naomi Henry, the second wife of her husband, at Wildlife in Erima on July 22, 2015.

Justice Panuel Mogish said Julia had no intention of killing Naomi and was using the knife to chase her and others away.

The prisoner was living happily with her husband at the time of the incident.

Julia went to Wildlife to look for her son.

Naomi came out of her house with a bush knife and waited for Naomi. When Naomi arrived a fight started.

Julia managed to remove the knife from the Naomi but in the process stabbed her in the chest.

Naomi died from the chest wound.

Julia expressed remorse in court and asked for leniency because her husband had passed away while she was in remand on Nov 4 last year.

She had two children, a 17-year-old and a four-year-old.

