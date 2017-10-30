Judicial staff raise breast cancer funds

Staff from the human resource division of the national judicial staff services hosted a fundraising and awareness event on breast cancer at the National Court in Port Moresby last week.

The event was led by female judge Justice Leka Nablu with support from the judges social committee, which donated cash and food items that were sold at the National Court house to staff and the public.

“We had lost two staff members to cancer, and the awareness is important as it increases the chances for early detection which can save lives,” Nablu told The National.

