Juffa calls for public debate

By HELEN TARAWA

NORTHERN Governor Gary Juffa has called for a public debate between the 32 candidates contesting the regional seat.

Juffa told The National that it was an important aspect of democracy for people to challenge sitting MPs and the people must be the judge.

“I insist on a public debate and for all candidates to outline their policies, vision and mission and demonstrate their experience and ability to speak for Northern,” Juffa said.

“The sitting MPs including me must outline what they have done and achieved in their term and what justifies their claim to be considered to for the top job.”

Contesting under the banner of his People’s Movement for Change party which currently has 25 members, Juffa said the last five years were spent overhauling the delivery mechanisms and restructuring the public service.

He plans in the next five years to strengthen and pass laws to protect the interests of the people of Northern in terms of land and job opportunities.

He also wants to increase internal revenue and improve conditions for police and public servants.

Juffa, who won by about 13,000 votes in 2012, is contesting against People’s National Congress Party candidate and Ijivitari MP David Arore and National Capital District Governor’s wife Jean Parkop.

He said debates would give people idea to make informed choice.

