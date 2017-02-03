Juffa claims dept syndicate brings people illegally

Northern Governor Gary Juffa yesterday tabled documents in Parliament of an alleged syndicate operating in the Department of Labour and Industrial Relations that brought people in illegally.

The department went on the defensive and took out newspaper advertisements denying the existence of such a syndicate.

Juffa claimed in his question to Labour and Industrial Relations Minister Benjamin Poponawa last week the “existence of a criminal syndicate operating out of the Labour Department that was procuring work permits for expatriates to come and live here and do business illegally”.

“I also highlighted the fact that there were a number of foreigners who were working in Oro (Northern) province unlawfully, or they were residing there and living there unlawfully, with work permits that had been obtained illegally and visas that were obtained illegally,” he alleged.

“The Labour Department took out a press statement on Tuesday, signed by the secretary (Mary Morola).

“My name has been raised here, specifically questioning whether I had any substance in asking that question.

“The Labour Department states that they have no idea of such a syndicate and also state that they have no idea that such things existed in this country.

“According to them, everybody is here in this country working legally, which is not true.

“All they have to do is to take a walk down any street, go into any shop, speak to any expatriate in there, and I tell you, you’ll find out for yourself that they are illegally here.

“They are not here legally because they cannot speak English, which is a prerequisite for having an employment permit and a visa.

“I have reports here to counter.

“There was a report that was given in Oct 2016 by a former employee of Labour Department highlighting all those issues, including the existence of such a syndicate and the corruption that exists within that department. That report was given to my office and to the Labour Office, so for them to say that they are not aware of this, is quite strange.

“I have another report here with copies of work permits and visas, which I obtained myself and physically in the presence of administration officers in Oro (Northern), and copies of all the work permits unlawfully obtained.

“This is a matter of grave interest to our nation.

“It’s about our jobs, our businesses.”

