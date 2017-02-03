Juffa highlights lack of intelligence in the country

Northern Governor Gary Juffa has highlighted the lack of intelligence in the country as Apec 2018 closes in.

He said this during debate on the Apec Safety and Security Bill (2017) yesterday.

“This is a major world event that will bring to our shores VIPs, important people, who will expect a certain degree of security, of protection,” Juffa said.

“It is a big call for a small nation like Papua New Guinea.”

He said this was a good opportunity for the Government to look at security.

“In particular, I would like to refer to our intelligence community,” Juffa said.

“Papua New Guinea intelligence community has deteriorated significantly since we took Independence.

“For example, the National Intelligence Organisation, which used to have staffing level of right up to 100, is now reduced to a staffing level of few than 30.

“It is important that as an economy grows and develops, it develops a vibrant intelligence community.

“The purpose of an intelligence community is to produce high-quality intelligence for all levels of decision-making.

“We have significant national security threats to our jobs, to our businesses, to our culture, to our resources.

“These threats would be exposed, would be identified, by a very active intelligence community, which could also provide the solutions, how to mitigate these threats.

“We do not have intelligence capability offshore, most nations do: they call them diplomats.

“We need our intelligence community also offshore, screening people who are coming into this country for whatever reason.”

