Juffa: Identity card could have been used for elections

A SUCCESSFUL implementation of the K200 million National Identity Project would have enabled a far less costly and chaotic election, Northern Governor Gary Juffa says.

He thought both the project and elections were a failure.

“The government knows very well that a great part of PNG is illiterate and that most of PNG is rural based, that’s 85 per cent. These are citizens who do not have access to technology and information,” Juffa said.

“The government is responsible for ensuring that its people are educated and informed of their rights to vote, the need for them to update their details and any other information to assist them make an informed decision as much as possible in electing their leaders.”

Juffa said any awareness effort by either the National Statistics Office and the Electoral Commission over the last five years was pathetic.

He said that it did not comprehensively move around to update the roll to ensure that voters were adequately informed to update their details.

“This is because they were totally mismanaged and furthermore starved of any resources,” Juffa said.

“If this failure by the government was due to pure negligence or was a deliberate and cunning effort to deny people their rights to vote, this is frightening and alarming as it is a red flag for authoritarianism and the rise of a dictatorship government.

“This grim conclusion can be further strengthened if one takes into consideration other red flags such as the control of the media, the public service, control of the police and Defence and the development of a secret police and elite defence unit, and now obviously the Electoral Commission and many suspect even the judiciary.

“This election is a planned failure by a sinister PNC government who do not care for democracy and are hell bent on imposing a dictatorship.

“This is the reason why the elections are a carefully organised chaos and most of PNG have no idea.”

