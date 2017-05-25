Juffa: Losing customary land affects livelihood

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

NORTHERN Governor Gary Juffa says the alienation of people from customary land for development purposes can have a negative psychological impact on them.

He was responding to Dr Tim Anderson’s report on the “Framework for assessing compensation for the wrongful loss of customary land in PNG”.

“Land is the source of people’s sustainability and identity,” Juffa said.

“When you have a person who is on his own land, he has a certain amount of confidence, of dignity and of being able to provide for himself, his family and clan.”

He said when he was removed from his land, he lost all those values which had profound negative psychological effect on himself and society too.

“I believe that needs to be measured and taken into consideration,” he said.

“When you have people who are comfortable and confident on their land because they can provide for themselves, then all of a sudden they are removed, they are unable to feed their families. These could somehow affect them psychologically.”

Juffa said people became “miserable” in that situation.

Juffa said the findings in the Anderson report should be taught in schools to educate children on the value and importance of the land, and why they must protect it.

