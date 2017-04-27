Juffa praises commission, police force

By MALUM NALU

ORO Governor Gary Juffa has commended the Electoral Commission for the work it is doing despite the very challenging circumstances it faces.

He said this yesterday after witnessing the nomination of his People’s Movement for Change party candidate for Moresby North-West, Rawali Bokuik.

“I commend the efforts of the Electoral Commission with very limited resources,” Juffa said.

“I think they’re doing the best they can.”

Juffa also commended the police.

“I’ve noticed that police have not been given the logistics and the funding required to be out there and do the best they can,” he said.

“Despite that, they’re doing a fabulous job.

“If Northern is any indication, where police are on the ground and very professional in the way that they’re working with us, it’s truly commendable.”

He said the party was putting up 30 candidates for the general election.

“We are putting together a team of 30 leaders who we are proposing to the people of Papua New Guinea,” Juffa said.

“What is unique about our party and the leaders is that they are all self-funding.

“The party has endorsed them and given them the platforms that we stand on, which are: land, owning the right to our own economy and deciding our own future.”

