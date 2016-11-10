Juffa proposes restructuring of Internal Revenue

NORTHERN Governor Gary Juffa has called on the Government to restructure the Internal Revenue Commission (IRC) so that it becomes an “aggressive assertive proactive taxation regime”.

Juffa said having a proactive tax regime in place would mean a drop in the current 48 per cent company tax.

He told Parliament this week that revenue was lost when some companies and individuals did not pay taxes to the government.

“I thank the Government for their efforts, in the amendments that they have made, considering some of the tax review committees work,” Juffa said.

“What we need to do with the revenue is to take a more proactive effort.

“Right now we are over-taxing those who are honest enough to pay their taxes, meanwhile, those who don’t pay taxes are getting away freely.

“For example, the foreign entities that own substantial properties here and make significant amount of revenue on those properties. No one taxes those guys.

“Hardly anybody taxes forestry and fishery industries. I can tell you not in the last five years.

“There are many other entities not paying their taxes.

“Consultants come into this country on business visas and do not pay taxes.

“There are number of companies paying their workers, half in cash, half off the books so they are paying of what they are paying

“What you need to do is restructure IRC so that what it has in place is not a passive but an aggressive assertive proactive taxation regime.

“By doing that then you can afford your tax to be dropped from the current 48 per cent company tax which is the highest in the region to a more affordable amount.

“You attract investors who are genuine and will be willing to pay.”

