Juffa urges govt to focus on addressing health issues, services

Northern Governor Gary Juffa, has urged the Government to seriously consider the state of the nation’s health situation.

Juffa said the provinces and district hospitals nationwide were running out of drugs and basic consumables and the funding constraint was virtually a death sentence for the most vulnerable and especially those living in rural areas.

Juffa said he was receiving constant reports from his people that their aid posts and hospitals were issuing prescriptions for drugs and sending them away.

“Many of the people couldn’t afford the drugs and were feeling that the free health care policy was a major let down.”

Juffa stated that he had hoped to use some of his provincial service improvement programme funds to maintain these aid posts and hospitals drug supplies but could not since he has not received the remaining K7mil from the 2017 budget.

“Our people are dying from our neglect. We have blood on our hands as leaders and should all hang our heads in shame.

“A nation so rich and blessed in resources and yet with no means to give the most basic adequate health care to it’s people,” Juffa said.

