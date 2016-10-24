Junior AFL comp ends

By TONY PALME

THE Junior Australian Football League (PNGAFL) Niukick programme that ran for six months in eight Hagen Central schools in Western Highlands ended successfully last Saturday with the finals.

Tarangau Primary School hosted the finals and emerged victor in three divisions – boys U-12 and U-14, and, girls U-13.

The finals were in the U-12, U-14 and U-14 divisions for boys and the U-13 and U-15 divisions for girls.

The boys U-12 grand final was between host Tarangau Primary School and Phis Pond and was won by Tarangau. Tarangau again dominated the girls U-13 final against Mt Hagen Primary School.

Tarangau again beat Mt Hagen Primary School in the boys U-14 divison. Best on the ground was Elizah Andrew.

In the girls U-15 grand final, Hagen Park Day Secondary School beat Mt Hagen Secondary School.

Phish Pond won the boys U-15 final against Mt Hagen United Primary School.

Senior AFL development officer Elizah Barewoi, who managed and coordinated the programme, said six primary schools and two secondary schools in Hagen Central participated in the six-month competition.

Barewoi, himself a former graduate of the programme, having spent three years on a scholarship playing AFL in Australia, and revived the programme after returning, said the competition has progressed well.

He said AFL PNG Academy manager William Yogomin from the Port Moresby office witnessed the finals and was very impressed with what he saw and did selections as well.

“Yogomin said he ran out of words because there were so many talented and skilful junior players to select from to make the annual outing for the boys’ Binatang’s and girls’ Kurakum’s national squad to Australia,” Barewoi said.

“Yogomin stated that it was his first time to come up here and there is so much aggressiveness and skills found in these young players from the Highlands. It’s a selection headache,” Barewoi said.

Barewoi thanked the sponsors, parents and teachers for making it a successful programme and Tarangau Primary School administration for allowing the use of their school field over the six months.

