Junior golf pro-am growing popular

By HENRY MORABANG

JUNIOR golfers Mike Dale and Lachlan Pianta were among a group of local youngsters who took part in the BSP-sponsored junior pro-am at the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club yesterday.

BSP provided K10,000 for the event.

The junior competition saw some promising Port Moresby golfers playing alongside professional golfers, who are currently in the country for the 2017 South Pacific Brewery PNG Open tournament which starts tomorrow.

As a lead-up to the PNG Open, Dale and Pianta were among budding golfers who had the privilege of playing alongside six Australian professionals.

The event yesterday saw 12 junior golfers enjoying a day of golf while gaining some insight from the visiting pros.

PNG Open tournament director Ken Dunn said the aim of the pro-am was to inspire and enhance junior golf in the city and he thanked BSP for their generous sponsorship.

“The Port Moresby golf club is dedicated to the development of junior golf in PNG and as at previous opens, our juniors will have the opportunity to learn from visiting professional golfers,” Dunn said.

The bank’s corporate general manager Peter Beswick said his firm saw the sponsorship as an important part in developing and nurturing future golfers and urged the youngsters to learn from the pros.

THe BSP Junior Golf Pro-Am is in its fifth successive year and continues to gain popularity.

