I read with no surprise in The National on Wednesday (Oct 18) ‘Taloli kicks winner for K-2 Brothers’ in Tari rugby league.

I have watched Junior Taloli’s game and recommend him highly to any Digicel Cup franchise in 2018.

He is a very talented five-eighth who will not let you down.

To the Hela Wigmen coaching staff, why not give this very-talented naturally-gifted five-eighth a crack.

Hangu H Minape

Murumbu Naiko

