Junior v’ball ends on a high note: Ovo

THE Prima Junior Volleyball Challenge in Lae was hailed a success, according to the tournament coordinator Imma Ovo.

A total of 39 teams participated in the challenge over four days, with players as young as 12 and 13 years-old competing.

One of the highlights of the challenge was the Red Eyes team, comprising 12 and 13 year-old girls from the blocks of Lae, who entertained the crowd with their courage to take on older opponents and win a match in their pool and also taking out the Prima encouragement award.

NJAY Dolphins boys and BCM girls won the upper-age grand finals, while Well Spring Drifters and Admiralty Eagles won the lower age junior grand finals.

Like this: Like Loading...