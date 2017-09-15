Juniors set for Queensland AFL tourney

A PAPUA New Guinea side travels to the Sunshine Coast on Sunday to take part in Under-14 AFL

Queensland Academy Development Carnival.

The annual week-long carnival is held in the third term school holidays and involves the best school-aged footballers from around the state.

There is no winner announced at the end of the camp, with the focus instead being on instilling players with respect for fair play and the correct attitude as well as teamwork.

It is a chance for the most talented youngsters in Aussie rules to get together and learn from the best.

The carnival is also valuable because it places emerging talent in front of AFL Queensland talent pathway scouts.

With recent outstanding international performances by home-grown PNG youngsters Hewago ‘Ace’ Oea, Hapeo Bobogi and Kelly Kaugla, there may be more than the usual interest this year in the talent PNG is producing.

AFL PNG development sends both boys (Binatangs) teams and girls (Kurakums) teams to this event.

These squads are made up of players selected from regional carnivals held throughout the school year.

AFL PNG Youth Football manager and junior head coach Joe Maggio said the players named in the U14 side had been training since selection last year and had shown high levels of commitment.

Maggio said he was impressed with the commitment shown by the youngsters.

He added that although the PNG players were smaller they made up for it with their enthusiasm which made them one of the most competitive sides at these tournaments.

