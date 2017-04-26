Just Hockey donates gear to city clubs

JUST Hockey PNG donated K28,000 worth of sporting equipment to eight hockey clubs in Port Moresby on Sunday.

Port Moresby Hockey Association president Peter Molean said this was direct assistance to hockey clubs competing in the city competition.

“This is a significant financial assistance to hockey in Port Moresby,” Molean said.

Just Hockey PNG manager Andrew Potuan said the donation was part of the firm’s commitment to support hockey in Port Moresby and the country.

The equipment were given to clubs to use during the pre-season.

Just Hockey PNG is the only hockey shop that sells hockey equipment in the country.

It is located at Gordon, next to Phoenix Restaurant.

