Just Play extends to Wau

JUNIOR development is one of the priorities for Wau Soccer Association in Morobe.

President Shem Farrock said he was glad to receive the Just Play programme for the first time in his association.

Fourteen teachers from the little mining township participated in a two-day Just Play workshop last month which ended with a mini festival.

The Just Play programme aims to eradicate all forms of violence in the society and the best place to start with children.

Farrock said sports had the power to change a person either physically, mentally or socially and with Just Play programme, children would be nurtured to become better members of their communities.

Like this: Like Loading...