Just Play launch ‘end violence’ programme

By ISAAC LIRI

THE Just Play end violence programme spearheaded by the Papua New Guinea Football Association was launched at the Bisini soccer grounds in Port Moresby on Friday .

The event drew children from communities around the national capital as well as volunteers.

The communities involved included Tokarara, Gerehu, Hohola, Ensisi, ATS, Morata, Gordon, Badili, Rainbow, Kaugere, Vanagi, Konedobu and Goldie.

The end violence, promote gender equity-themed programme aims to use soccer as a vehicle to drive its messages and help create positive attitudes toward sport and women.

Part of the programme activities saw children play shortened formats of soccer.

The special guest at the event was Kapuls (senior national men’s side) coach Fleming Serristslev.

“It’s a great pleasure for me to open the first Just Play festival of the year and I am pleased to see so many children,” Serritslev said.

“Football is also about happiness.

“If you’re not happy then you’re not able to perform but if you are happy, I am sure we’ll see a lot of very good players coming up in the future.”

