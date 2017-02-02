Just Play trainers given tools to continue work

TWENTY coordinators from the National Capital District completed a Just Play train-the-trainers’ workshop which started last Tuesday and ended last Friday with the objective to equip attendees with the basic skills to conduct a teachers and volunteer course.

Emmie Sope, Just Play technical coordinator, conducted the workshop at Telikom Rumana in Waigani.

During the two first days coordinators learnt how to promote the Just Play program to stakeholders to introduce the sport for development into schools and communities.

“It is also important to measure the social impact of Just Play and train our coordinators to monitor the programme,” said Sope.

During the workshop participants learnt how to use the evaluation tools developed by the Oceania Football Confederation’s social responsibility.

The coordinators worked closely with the Just Play PNGFA team led by Micah Kaneng, supported by Margaret Aka, PNGFA women’s football development officer, to develop an action plan that will raise the Just Play programme to a new level.

Sope said inspiring a positive reaction in course participants was important.

“Our approach over the four days workshop was to inspire participants to understand their role as trainers focusing on the wellbeing of children from a holistic point of view, and how we (the trainers) can impart and equip teachers and volunteers to deliver Just Play’s key social messages to children.

“Another objective was to also integrate ways of knowing what to deliver, when to deliver it, understand why we’re delivering a particular session.

“We also learned how to use the tools given during the training to conduct the Just Play courses using the teachers and volunteers manual and guide as our roadmap.”

