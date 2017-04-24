Justice centres to address limit law, order

The setting up of community justice service centres in the Ijivitari district is timely and will go a long way in addressing law and order issues in the community, MP David Arore says.

Arore said one of the biggest concerns was sorcery-related killings and fights between ethnic groups and villages.

“Sorcery-related killings are becoming a big issue and the Ijivitari district sees the need for the establishment of the community justice service centres,” he said.

“We are grateful for the Department of Justice and Attorney General for partnering with the district development authority (DDA) to bring these services to our communities.

“I commend the Ijivitari DDA for taking the initiative and supporting it with funding to ensure the facilities are built in the communities.”

The DDA last week made presentation of K2 million to DJAG for the funding of community justice service centres in the five LLGs of Popondetta Urban, Oro Bay, Tufi, Afore and Safia.

Arore said three villages had clashed in a big fight a week ago following suspicions of sorcery.

He added that sorcery-related problems were becoming prevalent in the communities and the idea to have these CJSCs built was a way forward in addressing these issues.

Arore said police alone would not be able to curb the law and order problems affecting the communities.

“I commended the Ijivitari DDA for the foresight and the vision into building these facilities,” he said.

“Once these project is completed the people will feel the presence of government services because just the schools and health services was not enough.

“With the facilities in the five LLGs, people will change their attitudes and live by the rule of law.”

A ground breaking ceremony for the new service centres for the Popondetta Urban LLG will be held next week.

