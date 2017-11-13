Justice department plans documentary on poultry project

A documentary capturing the success of a poultry project initiated by the Department of Justice and Attorney-General in a Port Moresby community is to be launched.

The Urban Rural Development Foundation that partnered the department and Zenag Chicken over the last year to help reduce crime said the 30-minute documentary featured youth recipients, community leaders, parents testifying of a safer community and Morata being compared with its past.

Secretary Joshua Kalinoe, director of Crime Prevention restorative justice branch Zachery Sitban and Zenag Chicken said the purpose of partnering as part of their social obligation to the community, was to provide a safe community, free of crimes.

The project started in April and today has more than 80 youths from Morata participating in raising and selling chicken supplied by Zenagn.

Anna Michael in the documentary testified with tears of joy on how her two sons had changed.

“Today my sons have changed a lot. Before they used to follow boys around drinking and causing nuisance”, she said

Like this: Like Loading...