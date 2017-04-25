Justice Don Sawong resigns

By DEMAS TIEN

JUSTICE Don Sawong (pictured) has resigned as a judge of the National Court and Supreme Court.

His resignation was announced by Ano Pala, the chairman of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission, who thanked Sawong for his services to the judiciary and to the country.

Sawong resigned last month citing “personal reasons”.

Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia said Sawong resigned before his term ended.

“His departure from the bench obviously leaves a gap in the judiciary because he was one of our senior judges, very experienced as well. He is the senior resident judge of Lae,” Sir Salamo said.

Sawong, from Kabwum in Morobe, was a lawyer in private practice before he was appointed to the bench in 1994.

He was appointed as acting judge on Feb 24, 1994, and became a permanent judge on May 31, 1995, for a period of 10 years.

He was reappointed on Jan 1, 2005, as a permanent judge 10 years.

On Jan 1, 2006, Sawong resigned to contest the general election.

On Sept 15, 2009, he was again appointed as a judge for a period of 10 years, meaning his current term is to end in 2019.

