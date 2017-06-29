MY concern on the hijacking of the recruitment process, this time police internal senior officer cadet training.

This is unusual for the same management who has suspended the recruitment process of new police recruits suspected of being corrupt and yet sees fit to select a candidate who is the son of a former Police Commissioner who has not successfully completed the officer recruitment process.

The final list of selected applicants came out with the candidate included which is suspicious and unfair to the rest of the unsuccessful applicants who have completed the whole process with minor hiccups.

If this is true, than the half of the final selected must have gone through the same window which makes it null and void

The management in the likes of the Police College Commandant, OIC Recruitment and the Selection panel made up of incompetent individuals who cannot contribute meaningfully or to fight against corrupt practices are to be blamed again holding the Constabulary and the Country at ransom.

Justice must be served to all regardless of who we are



Law Abiding Citizen

