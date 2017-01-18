Justify salaries of party officials

THE news item, “Officials paid heftily” (The National, Jan 17) is corruption at its best.

A political party is not a government entity.

It is not a public service entity either.

How is it then that general secretaries were paid K4000 per fortnight using public funds?

Political parties are associations with mandates, office bearers and rules of conduct. What major policy or regulation have political parties championed for PNG? Where then is value for money? These questions are begging answers.

We must thank Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu for letting us know.

All good thinking people must carry out awareness and play the issues out at elections.

Our leaders were hiding a scam.

James Wanjik, Via email

