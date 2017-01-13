More juvenile cases a concern

A MAGISTRATE is concerned about the increase in the number of children appearing in the juvenile court in East New Britain saying it shows there is a serious problem in the communities.

Provincial magistrate Samuel Lavutul said during the closing of the law and order’s Operation Kivovon conducted in the past three weeks in Rabaul district the province was paying a lot of attention to the juvenile court.

He said there were many children appearing in that court which should be a concern for the court, community and police.

Lavutul said four juveniles had appeared before him on Tuesday charged with armed robbery. They allegedly attacked a businesswoman in Rabaul and took from her a set of keys and K500 cash.

“They are currently in custody as their parents were not present at the court hearing. Many times we deal with cases in isolation of parents and the community,” he said.

“We seriously have a problem and these are not petty crimes but serious crimes meaning they were charged under the Criminal Code with armed robbery.”

Like this: Like Loading...