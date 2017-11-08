Juveniles attend workshop to help others change

THIRTEEN juveniles at Bomana prison in Port Moresby are attending a workshop to become “agents of behavioral change”.

The five-day training which started on Monday is facilitated by the National Capital District’s Yumi Lukautim Mosbi programme in partnership with the National Youth Development Authority.

Joe Mesa, the authority’s principal planner, said the objective of the training was to build the capacity of the juvenile inmates in using the Youth as Agents of Change (YABC) toolkit and to implement the initiative in prison.

“The YABC is to empower youths to play a leading role in transforming mindsets, attitudes and behaviour in the community,” he said.

Mesa said the YABC used innovative and artistic platforms, integrated peer education and non-cognitive learning to promote behavioral change.

It also uses games, role play, visualisation, drama, dance, art and movement for youth to make the journey “from the heart to the mind” and succeed in social mobilisation.

“(This) is the only time for you to shine your mindsets and thinking in relation to being agents of change,” Mesa said.

